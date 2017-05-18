Nashua man charged with threatening to crash car with children aboard
West Hollis Street resident Jeremy Anctil was arraigned this week on allegations that he assaulted a member of his family twice on consecutive Saturdays, and on the second occasion allegedly grabbed the wheel of the vehicle the family member was driving on the Everett Turnpike with three children aboard and threatened to steer the car into a guardrail, police said.
