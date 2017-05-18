Kellyanne Conway tells Trump's supporters to ignore critics
In this Wednesday, May 10, 2017 file photo, Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, speaks during an interview outside the White House, in Washington. Conway has told supporters in New Hampshire they should "just ignore" his critics and the incessant chatter about the scandals dogging him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Thu
|Truth teller
|164
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Apr '17
|LiamPlanter
|2
|Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|You Are Mental
|10
|Pills Pain Anxiety
|Mar '17
|dfrty
|1
|any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Beth
|4
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Jack Cough
|45
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC