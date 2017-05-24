Grinding it out: Nashua celebrates skatepark construction
Staff photo by Don Himsel Work is progressing on the new David W. Deane Skatepark on Stadium Drive in Nashua. The facility will replace the current park on Bridge Street which is being demolished to make room for the Renaissance Downtown residential and retail project.
