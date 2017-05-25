Correction: Conway-Republican Fundrai...

Correction: Conway-Republican Fundraiser story

In a story May 18 about presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway speaking to supporters in New Hampshire, The Associated Press erroneously estimated the number in attendance as about 150 people. Further reporting has indicated the hotel ballroom, which seats 500, was near capacity.

