Chinese group to make bid for Stonyfield organic yogurt business
Chinese food and dairy company Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial says it plans to bid for Danone's entire stake in organic yogurt business Stonyfield for about $850 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08)
|May 2
|mr truth
|84
|Nick's Roast Beef on Rt 111 (Nov '16)
|Apr 24
|I am Hungry
|2
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Apr '17
|LiamPlanter
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Amanda oakham
|9
|Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|You Are Mental
|10
|Pills Pain Anxiety
|Mar '17
|dfrty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC