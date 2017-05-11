Bail set at $250K for suspect in over...

Bail set at $250K for suspect in overnight domestic violence episode

Wednesday May 10 Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Two Nashua police officers traveled to St. Albans, Vt., Tuesday to take into custody 49-year-old former Nashua resident William Washington, who now faces some two dozen charges accusing him of perpetrating an overnight spate of domestic violence against a former girlfriend last October.

