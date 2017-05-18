Among N.H. Republicans, Mixed Reviews After Turbulent Week in Washington
While the party didn't let the press into its dinner, it did post photos from the event on its public Twitter page. One of President Trump's top advisors, Kellyanne Conway drew a crowd at the New Hampshire Republican party's spring fundraiser in Nashua Thursday evening.
