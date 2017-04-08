Women's club group thankful for help at district meeting

On Saturday, March 4, I had the pleasure of conducting the annual GFWC-NH Merrimack District meeting at the First Baptist Church, 121 Manchester St., Nashua. The GFWC-NH Merrimack District represent GFWC-NH Woman's Clubs in Brookline, Candia, Hollis, Hudson, Lyndeborough, Manchester, Nashua, Salem and Wilton.

