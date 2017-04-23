Three seriously hurt in wrong-way Everett Turnpike crash in Nashua overnight
Courtesy photo by Jeff Hastings Tow truck operators and cleanup crews begin the task of removing the wreckage of two vehicles from the Everett Turnpike early Sunday morning after one of the cars, whose driver was reportedly going south in the northbound lanes, crashed head-on into the other. All three were seriously hurt.
