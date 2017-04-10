Several groups object to disbandment ...

Several groups object to disbandment of Nashua Center for the Arts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: UnionLeader.com

Previously, Nashua Center for the Arts filed a court petition asking that it disband and transfer its nearly $1 million in trust to the Manchester arts organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Apr 10 LiamPlanter 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Apr 10 Amanda oakham 9
Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 15
News Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08) Mar 24 Brooka69 83
News Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10) Mar 17 You Are Mental 10
Pills Pain Anxiety Mar '17 dfrty 1
any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15) Feb '17 Beth 4
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,574 • Total comments across all topics: 280,301,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC