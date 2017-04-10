Plexxi Nabs Former SimpliVity Sales L...

Plexxi Nabs Former SimpliVity Sales Leader To Drive Hyper-Convergence Growth

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CRN

Plexxi has hired two veteran sales executives to help drive channel revenues around hyper-convergence, including Mitch Breen, the former global sales leader and chief channel for hyper-converged infrastructure standout SimpliVity. "The market for HCI is exploding and will continue to expand at a fever pitch," said Breen, Plexxi's new senior vice president of enterprise sales, in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Apr 10 LiamPlanter 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Apr 10 Amanda oakham 9
Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 15
News Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08) Mar 24 Brooka69 83
News Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10) Mar 17 You Are Mental 10
Pills Pain Anxiety Mar '17 dfrty 1
any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15) Feb '17 Beth 4
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,702 • Total comments across all topics: 280,283,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC