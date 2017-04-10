Plexxi Nabs Former SimpliVity Sales Leader To Drive Hyper-Convergence Growth

Plexxi has hired two veteran sales executives to help drive channel revenues around hyper-convergence, including Mitch Breen, the former global sales leader and chief channel for hyper-converged infrastructure standout SimpliVity. "The market for HCI is exploding and will continue to expand at a fever pitch," said Breen, Plexxi's new senior vice president of enterprise sales, in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.