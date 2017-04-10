Plea agreement accepted for hoops pla...

Plea agreement accepted for hoops player charged in melee

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

A New Hampshire college basketball player charged in a brawl during a February game has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of simple assault and criminal threatening. Authorities previously accused 23-year-old Marquise Caudill, a guard at Daniel Webster College, of punching a Southern Vermont College player during a game in Nashua, New Hampshire, and then stomping on his head when he was down.

