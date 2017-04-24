Noted Brookline sculptor Weidman, two Nashua businesses receive Goyette arts awards
Internationally recognized sculptor John Weidman, co-founder and director of Brookline's Andres Institute of Art and a key figure behind the launch of the Nashua International Sculpture Symposium, was the recipient of one of three Meri Goyette Arts Awards presented Sunday at Sky Meadow Country Club.
