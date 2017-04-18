Ngari, on bail on multiple charges, back in custody for prowling
Less than two weeks after he was arraigned in Nashua district court on a breach of bail charge for allegedly violating a house-arrest order, Robert Ngari was back on camera from Valley Street jail Monday morning, arraigned via video conference this time on charges of prowling and resisting arrest.
