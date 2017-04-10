Nashua woman charged after hitting Hudson pedestrian

Police say a 28-year-old Nashua woman was charged with driving with a suspended license after a van she was driving struck and seriously injured a 33-year-old Hudson man on Flagstone Drive Monday afternoon. Police said the crash occurred in the area of 16 and 21 Flagstone Drive, where Trevor Walford, 33, of Hudson, was crossing in an area where there is a bend in the road and no crosswalk.

