Nashua woman charged after hitting Hu...

Nashua woman charged after hitting Hudson pedestrian

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Police say a 28-year-old Nashua woman was charged with driving with a suspended license after a van she was driving struck and seriously injured a 33-year-old Hudson man on Flagstone Drive Monday afternoon. Police said the crash occurred in the area of 16 and 21 Flagstone Drive, where Trevor Walford, 33, of Hudson, was crossing in an area where there is a bend in the road and no crosswalk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... 23 hr LiamPlanter 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Mon Amanda oakham 9
Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 15
News Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08) Mar 24 Brooka69 83
News Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10) Mar 17 You Are Mental 10
Pills Pain Anxiety Mar '17 dfrty 1
any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15) Feb '17 Beth 4
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,210,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC