Nashua student honored as inventor

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Nashua Telegraph

On Sunday, April 2, Abhinav Avvaru, a fifth-grade student, represented Infant Jesus School at the Young Inventors New Hampshire Invention Convention at Southern New Hampshire University. The Young Inventors Program is a K-12 grade project based, hands-on STEAM enrichment program.

