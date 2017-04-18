Nashua lawsuit claims spending cap charter violation
A former alderman has filed a civil lawsuit against the city claiming aldermen violated the city charter when they recently adopted a city ordinance that will allow the annual budget to exceed the spending cap without the required 10 votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Apr 10
|LiamPlanter
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Apr 10
|Amanda oakham
|9
|Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|15
|Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08)
|Mar 24
|Brooka69
|83
|Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10)
|Mar '17
|You Are Mental
|10
|Pills Pain Anxiety
|Mar '17
|dfrty
|1
|any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Beth
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC