Nashua drug bust involves alleged major trafficker

Police conducting their most recent Granite Hammer drug sweep last week took four people into custody, one of whom - Nashua resident Geraldo Arroyo-Oquendo - was allegedly carrying 49 grams of crack cocaine in his vehicle. WILTON - A mid-afternoon crash Sunday involving a car and a bicycle at a Route 31 intersection has claimed the ... PELHAM - A 24-year-old Nashua man sustained only minor injuries in Sunday's rollover crash on Hayden Road, but ... For the first time ever, Science Cafe is being cancelled this month due, in part, to dolls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.