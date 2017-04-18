Monitor' names new publisher NEW

Monitor' names new publisher NEW

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Concord Monitor

Heather McKernan, publisher of the twice-weekly Monadnock Ledger-Transcript , will take over as publisher of the Concord Monitor next month, and current publisher David Sangiorgio will shift to a new job overseeing the company's fast-growing business of creating and delivering other print publications. That emphasis for Sangiorgio may sound surprising amid tales of journalism's transition from newsprint to digital, but it reflects the continuing value of the circulation department and the Monitor 's two-story flexo press in its building in north Concord, said Aaron Julien, president & CEO of Newspapers of New England Inc. "People still need to get a printed product, and we can do it in an efficient way that is reliable," Julien said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ... Apr 10 LiamPlanter 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Apr 10 Amanda oakham 9
Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 1 Musikologist 15
News Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08) Mar 24 Brooka69 83
News Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10) Mar '17 You Are Mental 10
Pills Pain Anxiety Mar '17 dfrty 1
any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15) Feb '17 Beth 4
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,519 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC