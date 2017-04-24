Lowell man charged with identity fraud in Nashua case

A 22-year-old Lowell man who studies at UMass Lowell was charged with 20 felony counts of identity fraud after an investigation determined he stole the credit-card information of customers at a pharmacy, according to police. Bounhange Tang, of 1577 Varnum Ave.,was arrested by Nashua officers on Tuesday at 11:47 p.m., according to police.

