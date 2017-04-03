Local man nabbed, charged with breach...

Local man nabbed, charged with breaching house-arrest order

Robert Ngari's prolific criminal record - it's now 38 pages long, according to a Nashua police prosecutor - grew a little bit longer last week, when the 32-year-old Nashua man was picked up nearly a mile from the Crown Hill home where he was under court-ordered house arrest, police said.

