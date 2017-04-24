Kellyanne Conway To Speak At N.H. GOP Dinner
A top counselor to President Donald Trump is headlining a New Hampshire Republican Party dinner this spring, continuing the steady stream of prominent politicos heading to the state. Kellyanne Conway is slated to speak at the party's 2017 Spring to Victory Dinner on May 18 in Nashua.
