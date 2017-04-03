Keefe plunge raises $20G
On a cold and windy recent Sunday morning, five intrepid souls dived into the waters of Seabrook Beach for the ninth annual plunge to raise money for two local disabled residents. The plunge, organized annually by Lowell native and Amherst, N.H., resident Ray Keefe, supports quality-of-life improvements for Ally Teixeira and Cooper Doucette, two youngsters from southern New Hampshire who are wheelchair-bound and working toward recovery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashua Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 1
|Musikologist
|15
|Stephan Condodemetraky, president of Dusty Old ...
|Mar 27
|33Streeter
|1
|Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08)
|Mar 24
|Brooka69
|83
|Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10)
|Mar 17
|You Are Mental
|10
|Pills Pain Anxiety
|Mar '17
|dfrty
|1
|any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Beth
|4
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|Feb '17
|Jack Cough
|45
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC