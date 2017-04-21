Hazardous waste collection kicks off April 22

Hazardous waste collection kicks off ...

As you start your spring cleaning, let the 2017 Household Hazardous Waste Program help you safely empty out your basement, garage, and shed. The first collection of 2017 will be held 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 22 at the Nashua Public Works Garage, 9 Stadium Drive.

