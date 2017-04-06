Harbor Homes receives $10K from Enterprise Bank
Courtesy photo The nonprofit agency Harbor Homes, and member of the affiliated organizations that make up the Partnership for Successful Living, was honored to receive a charitable donation of $10,000 from Enterprise Bank of Nashua. Executive Vice President Peter Rayno and SVP/Senior Commercial Lending Officer Lori Piper presented the check to Harbor Homes/Partnership CEO Peter Kelleher for the Peggy and David Gilmour Medical Respite Center located within the Harbor Homes' federally qualified Harbor Care Health and Wellness Center, 45 High Street in Nashua.
