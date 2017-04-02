From 'Open Line' and 'Bargain Box' to 'Nashua This Morning': WSMN nearing 60th birthday
A newspaper cartoonist's creation accompanied a March 7, 1958 Nashua Telegraph feature story on the debut two days later of Nashua radio station WSMN. I can't say I recall hearing the first words spoken over the WSMN airwaves crackle out of our old AM table radio that actually sat not on the table, but on top of the refrigerator.
