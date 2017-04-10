Fatal flaws: How you can help - " Fostering for children in need NEW

Fatal flaws: How you can help - " Fos...

Fatal flaws: How you can help - Fostering for children in need

When a judge signs off to remove children from an unsafe home, the child protection agency often turns to foster parents for support. But the state is currently facing a shortage of foster families, meaning at times children have to be placed in towns far from their own communities, schools and support networks, according to advocates.

