a Share-A-Haircuta program raises awareness about domestic violence
Hair Cuttery and the National Network to End Domestic Violence are teaming up to raise awareness about domestic violence through the Share-A-Haircut program. On Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2, for every haircut purchased at one of the Hair Cuttery salons in New England, including the salons in Nashua, a free haircut certificate will be donated to a victim of domestic violence through a network of state coalitions and local programs.
