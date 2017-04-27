a Share-A-Haircuta program raises awa...

a Share-A-Haircuta program raises awareness about domestic violence

Thursday Apr 27

Hair Cuttery and the National Network to End Domestic Violence are teaming up to raise awareness about domestic violence through the Share-A-Haircut program. On Monday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 2, for every haircut purchased at one of the Hair Cuttery salons in New England, including the salons in Nashua, a free haircut certificate will be donated to a victim of domestic violence through a network of state coalitions and local programs.

