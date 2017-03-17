Young philosopher's meet to draw 1,400
For the past seven years, the Souhegan High School Ethics Forum has hosted HYPE - Hosting Young Philosophy Enthusiasts - inspiring high school students all over New England to participate in philosophical discussions that promote leadership, citizenry and ethics.
