Woman held on multiple charges; Mass. resident held without bail after incident in Hudson

6 min ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

A spate of alleged bizarre behavior, including attempts to harm herself with items of clothing while being processed after her arrest, landed a Massachusetts woman in jail pending her next court appearance this week. Cheryl A. Whitney, 49, of 27 Marita St., Leominster, was ordered held following last week's Nashua district court arraignment on charges accusing her of breaking into an ex- boyfriend's Hudson home by allegedly damaging a door with a broomstick, stealing a check from him and cashing it, and contacting him in violation of a court order, according to court documents.

