Winston A. Grant

Winston A. "Butch" Grant, 75, resident of Amherst, NH, died on March 10, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family after a valiant battle with cancer. When he received his terminal diagnosis, he was determined to live life to the fullest and spent as much time as he could with his family and friends making wonderful memories to cherish.

