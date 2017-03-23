U.S. Cellular program supports youth ...

U.S. Cellular program supports youth groups

Since the program launched in 2015, the company has awarded nearly $900,000 in sponsorship dollars to more than 2,200 school groups and youth sports teams. Beginning today, academic and athletic groups can sign up at www.pearup.com/uscellular to participate in this program and become eligible to receive sponsorship from the company to go towards the needs of their group.

