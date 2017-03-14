Trial set for August in Nashua drug, ...

Trial set for August in Nashua drug, weapons case

Parties in the case of Patrick Jordan, the Nashua man arrested in a 2016 drug sweep and for illegally possessing a switchblade, have agreed to take the matter to trial after attempts to reach a plea agreement fell short, according to court documents. NASHUA - Four men and two women ranging in age from 22 to 59 have begun appearing in Nashua district court for ... Snow depths between 12 inches to 18 inches are expected from the storm set up to smack the region hard ... The City of Nashua declared a snow emergency from 2 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

