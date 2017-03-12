Transgender rights should be protected human rights

This past week, I wrote a letter addressed to the entire Nashua delegation and New Hampshire House of Representatives with sincerity, and a sense of urgency. Note: This will be my last column after writing monthly over the past ... "We must be willing to let go of the life we've planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us" - ... It finally happened, my wife found a way to trick me into buying a new shirt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.