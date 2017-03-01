Three music festivals to grace downtown Nashua
After coordinating a pilot music festival last fall, Great American Downtown has announced that it is planning three more music festivals this year. Each festival will take place in spring, summer and fall respectively, and will have a different theme, said Paul Shea, executive director of Great American Downtown, an organization whose mission is to enhance a vibrant commercial and cultural Downtown Nashua.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pills Pain Anxiety
|Sat
|dfrty
|1
|any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15)
|Feb 18
|Beth
|4
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|Feb 17
|Jack Cough
|45
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 12
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC