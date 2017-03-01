Three music festivals to grace downto...

Three music festivals to grace downtown Nashua

After coordinating a pilot music festival last fall, Great American Downtown has announced that it is planning three more music festivals this year. Each festival will take place in spring, summer and fall respectively, and will have a different theme, said Paul Shea, executive director of Great American Downtown, an organization whose mission is to enhance a vibrant commercial and cultural Downtown Nashua.

