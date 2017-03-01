Tappan's hearing delayed; Nashua murder suspect set for April competency hearing
The competency hearing for Devin Tappan, the 30-year-old Nashua man accused of killing his Kinsley Street neighbor in January, has been rescheduled for April, according to court documents. Initially set for next week, the hearing, which Tappan's public defender requested following his Jan. 9 arraignment in Nashua district court, was recently moved to Monday, April 10, in the city court.
