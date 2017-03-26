Suppression of search warrant sought in child porn case
The search warrant that authorized police to enter James Ciampa's Nashua home last year and recover numerous images depicting child sexual abuse was vague and and therefore, the evidence the search turned up should be suppressed, Ciampa's lawyer told a Superior Court judge last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
