Student Green Club sets sights on North greenhouse

Farm-to-school staff, students and faculty have teamed up to plant produce at the Nashua High School North greenhouse, which will ultimately help stock local food pantries and school cafeterias. "This will provide the students with a hands on learning experience while simultaneously teaching them about community involvement," said Andrew Morin, co-coordinator of NH Farm to School's Nashua school garden initiative and Executive Director of the Regenerative Roots Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.