Six charged with performing unlicensed gas work in Nashua
Complaints of gas odors led to the arrest of six people on misdemeanor charges of illegal gas work being done at rental properties in the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nashua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15)
|Feb 18
|Beth
|4
|Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11)
|Feb 17
|Jack Cough
|45
|Why does NH Suck? (May '09)
|Feb 12
|Roger
|163
|why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi...
|Feb 12
|Sioux
|2
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua
|Jan '17
|VictorOrians
|1
|Merrimack High School honored for academics
|Jan '17
|educator11
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC