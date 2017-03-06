School officials to tackle budget Wednesday
Hoping to approve the education budget by March 29, the school board Budget Committee is set to begin working on the draft document on March 8. The committee has met on almost a weekly basis since the draft budget was presented by Superintendent Connie Brown in January, but members used the meetings to understand budget details, not make changes. The March 8 meeting will be the first time Board of Education members can vote to add or reduce items from the budget.
