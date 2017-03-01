Off the radar; Police records show few interactions since 2008
The home operating as an unlicensed day care center where a 15-month-old baby died last week was not on the radar of Nashua police officers in the more than eight years prior to the infant's death, according to documents obtained by the Telegraph. Of the nine pages of police logs dealing with the 131 Ash St. residence, about half the calls deal with the events surrounding the Feb. 22 death of the toddler.
