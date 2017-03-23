Obama on Energy Stump

Obama on Energy Stump

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: CSP

President Obama continued to focus on energy policy yesterday in a speech at Nashua Community College, Nashua, N.H., again criticizing Republican for allegedly "licking their chops" over rising retail gasoline prices during an election year. He also went after oil companies for receiving "subsidies," calling on Congress to end them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seabrook Around the Town (Sep '08) Fri Brooka69 83
News Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10) Mar 17 You Are Mental 10
Pills Pain Anxiety Mar 4 dfrty 1
any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15) Feb '17 Beth 4
Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11) Feb '17 Jack Cough 45
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Feb '17 Roger 163
why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi... Feb '17 Sioux 2
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,947 • Total comments across all topics: 279,821,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC