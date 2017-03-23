Obama on Energy Stump
President Obama continued to focus on energy policy yesterday in a speech at Nashua Community College, Nashua, N.H., again criticizing Republican for allegedly "licking their chops" over rising retail gasoline prices during an election year. He also went after oil companies for receiving "subsidies," calling on Congress to end them.
