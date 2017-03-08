Nicholas LaRoche of Merrimack's Troop 424 attains rank of eagle
Nicholas LaRoche is the newest Eagle Scout from Merrimack Troop 424. He was presented with the rank of Eagle at his Eagle Court of Honor that was held at the Resurrection Chapel at Rivier University in Nashua on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Eagle Scout rank is Boy Scouts' highest advancement ranking.
