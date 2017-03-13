NDA auction Saturday

Looking for a perfect getaway for you and your special someone or for the whole family? Want to make a memory of a lifetime by attending the season opener of the Super Bowl champions sitting on the 50-yard line? Then the Academy of Notre Dame has just the event for you. The academy's Blue & Gold Auction will take place Saturday at 6 p.m., at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, N.H. The evening will include a cash bar, dinner of petit filet and baked stuffed shrimp, raffles, live and silent auctions and fun surprises.

