NDA auction Saturday

NDA auction Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

Looking for a perfect getaway for you and your special someone or for the whole family? Want to make a memory of a lifetime by attending the season opener of the Super Bowl champions sitting on the 50-yard line? Then the Academy of Notre Dame has just the event for you. The academy's Blue & Gold Auction will take place Saturday at 6 p.m., at Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua, N.H. The evening will include a cash bar, dinner of petit filet and baked stuffed shrimp, raffles, live and silent auctions and fun surprises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Final consignment for Always New 2 You (Jan '10) Mar 17 You Are Mental 10
Pills Pain Anxiety Mar 4 dfrty 1
any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15) Feb 18 Beth 4
Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11) Feb 17 Jack Cough 45
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Feb '17 Roger 163
why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi... Feb '17 Sioux 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Feb '17 Patti Thomas Barnett 8
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,523 • Total comments across all topics: 279,680,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC