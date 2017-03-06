NCC professor joins lecture series to...

NCC professor joins lecture series to discuss new book

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Nashua Telegraph

In her book "Writing Hard Stories," Nashua Community College faculty member Melanie Brooks explores how writing a memoir affects the author. Brooks, who teaches short story writing at NCC, will discuss her book and the nonfiction genre Thursday, March 23, as part of the college's spring lecture series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pills Pain Anxiety Mar 4 dfrty 1
any old men want someone to sext (Apr '15) Feb 18 Beth 4
Will St. Joes Hospital Survive? (May '11) Feb 17 Jack Cough 45
Poll Why does NH Suck? (May '09) Feb 12 Roger 163
why can wealthy towns around here can stop a pi... Feb 12 Sioux 2
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Feb 8 Patti Thomas Barnett 8
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Nashua Jan '17 VictorOrians 1
See all Nashua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashua Forum Now

Nashua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nashua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Nashua, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,904 • Total comments across all topics: 279,382,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC