NCC professor joins lecture series to discuss new book
In her book "Writing Hard Stories," Nashua Community College faculty member Melanie Brooks explores how writing a memoir affects the author. Brooks, who teaches short story writing at NCC, will discuss her book and the nonfiction genre Thursday, March 23, as part of the college's spring lecture series.
