NCA Conference Wraps Up; Boasts Solid Turnout
The Northeast Campground Association's 53rd Northeast Conference on Camping and Trade Show wrapped up Saturday evening in Nashua, N.H., after three days of solid turnout by campground operators from Maine to Maryland and all points in between. In all, more than 310 people attended the conference at the Radisson Hotel Nashua, the third year for the event at that venue.
