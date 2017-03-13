'NCA Confab' Features Packed Agenda For Day 2

The Northeast Conference on Camping entered day two of its three-day run in Nashua, N.H., marked by a full agenda and a decidedly upbeat tone by members "People are cooped up and ready to camp. They've been posting on Facebook, 'Is it Spring yet?'" said Michelle Viola of The Pines Campground , whose park, The Pines Campground in Ashby, Mass., is open all year, although the season really picks up in May. And based on what Viola is seeing, she's anticipating a strong season.

