Nashuan charged for using phone

New Hampshire State Police say Nashua resident Paige Corriveau's illegal use of a mobile electronic device while she drove north on Interstate 93 Wednesday night - with a 5-year-old in the car - more than likely caused her to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a line of trees. Corriveau, 27, was charged with a violation-level offense for allegedly using the device while driving, a practice that has been illegal in New Hampshire since July 1, 2015.

