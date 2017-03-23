Nashua students take tour of Currier Museum, art studio
Courtesy photo Pictured with art teacher Dominique Boutaud are from left, Jack, grade 5 , Payton, grade 5, and Joey, grade 6. On Jan. 25, middle school students from 2nd Nature Academy Elementary and Middle School in Nashua spent the day studying the arts. They went to the Currier Museum in Manchester for a tour, accompanied by their art teacher, Dominique Boutaud, where they spent time looking at art and learned how to paint stories.
